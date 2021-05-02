Search and recovery team finds car in Lake Tawakoni believed to belong to Texas woman missing since 1991

Carey Parker was 23 when she went missing and was last seen March 17, 1991 in Quinlan, Texas. A vehicle believed to be hers was found 30 years later.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle matching the one driven by a Texas woman missing since 1991 has been found in Lake Tawakoni.

Investigators will process the vehicle for evidence, officials said.

Authorities said around 5:45 p.m. Thursday a search and recovery team out of Oregon discovered what officials believe is the vehicle of Carey Mae Parker near the causeway on FM 751.

Parker was 23 years old when she went missing and was last seen on March 17, 1991 in Quinlan, Texas. Authorities said she drove a 1980 bluish-gray Buick Skylark.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said the recovery group team called Adventures with Purpose was on the lake using sonar equipment Thursday when they discovered a vehicle.

Authorities said the Adventures with Purpose was there with Parker's relatives, who then advised investigators that the vehicle located was similar to the missing woman's.

Officials closed the area while they took the vehicle out of that water, and that's when deputies confirmed the vehicle matched Parker's.

According to authorities, the group not only located the vehicle but they also help deputies with a diver to help recover the vehicle.

“It was a privilege for the sheriff’s office to be able to work with the family and Adventures with Purpose to come one step closer to bringing closure to this case, which has been needed for many years," Jones said.

According to online reports, when Parker went missing her family believed that a local constable had filed a missing persons report and it turned out he had not.

At one point her sister tried to file a report with police, but the authorities logged it as a welfare check and not a missing persons report. According to the report, Parker's family didn't learn until 2010 that the missing persons report wasn't filed. Eventually, a police report was submitted but an investigation wasn't launched, according to Parker's family.

"I would like to thank the family of Carey Mae Parker for having the persistence and drive to keep pushing forward to find answers in the disappearance of their family member,” Jones said.

National Public Radio station KETR launched a podcast in 2019 on Parker's disappearance. Click here to listen.

Adventures with Purpose's is a team whose specialty is an underwater vehicle search and recovery. The group said in the past they've also found the bodies of those who have died and are able to bring them home to families.

Adventures with Purpose shares stories of their discoveries on their YouTube channel below.

