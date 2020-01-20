DALLAS — A 9-year-old child was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 35E Sunday night, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. as a woman was driving an SUV northbound on I-35E. She was near the Mañana Drive exit at the time, with a man in the front passenger seat and her 9-year-old daughter in the backseat, police said.

As she got closer to the exit, an unknown driver swerved in front of her. She swerved out of the way and honked her horn at the suspect as she passed him, according to police.

The suspect then pulled in front of her and slammed on his brakes, police said. She temporarily lost control of her SUV, but was able to avoid having an accident, driving around the suspect.

But the suspect continued, pulling up next to the SUV and shooting at least three rounds into the driver's side of the car, authorities said.

The woman's 9-year-old daughter was shot once in her left side during the incident. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for her wound, police said. No one else was injured in the attack.

The suspect is still at large, according to police. He was last seen driving a white, older model sedan north on I-35 in the area where the shooting occurred. Police describe him as having has slightly balding hair and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

The investigation is ongoing.

