40-year-old man driving motorcycle killed in hit-and-run, police say

Officials are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, police said.

A 40-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle early Saturday morning in Dallas was found dead, police said. Officials are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, police said.

It happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Shady Trail and officers found the man lying on the west curb, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue officials. His name has not been released.

There was evidence at the scene that another vehicle may have been involved, police said.