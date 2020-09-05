2 suspects wanted after woman shot, killed in Mesquite, police say

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 29-year-old Keniesha Coleman, of Terrell, had been shot.

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting death of a woman early Saturday morning, officials say.

Around 1:47 a.m., Mesquite police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Gillette Drive and Avis Street.

Coleman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting happened following an altercation between two unknown suspects that reportedly have no relationship with Coleman.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call the department at 972-285-6336, or contact Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 or dbarrett@mesquitepolice.org.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.

