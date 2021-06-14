2 people hurt in Fort Worth shooting, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were shot late Sunday night in Fort Worth, police said.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the 3200 block of Yuma Drive.
A man in his 20s was shot twice in the incident and a woman was shot once. Police did not know what their conditions were, officials said, though both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooter remains at-large and an investigation is underway, police said.
