2 people hurt in Fort Worth shooting, police say

The shooter remains at-large. An investigation is underway, according to police.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were shot late Sunday night in Fort Worth, police said. 

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the 3200 block of Yuma Drive. 

A man in his 20s was shot twice in the incident and a woman was shot once. Police did not know what their conditions were, officials said, though both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The shooter remains at-large and an investigation is underway, police said.

