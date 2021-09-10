2 people die after reported shooting in southwest Dallas, police say

Officers had responded about 4:40 p.m. to a shooting at the Eagle Pointe Apartments at 3801 Gannon Lane, near Interstate 20 and U.S. 67.

DALLAS — Two people died after a reported shooting at an apartment in southwest Dallas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the release. The woman had died at the scene, police said.

The victims' names have not been released. Police are still investigating their deaths and more information about what happened was not yet available.

Neither victim had an identification card on them, according to the police news release. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will work to identify them, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective Chad Murphy at 214-671-3679 or at chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Tipsters should reference the case number: 163564-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment in the case.