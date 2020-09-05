2 men injured in overnight Fort Worth altercation

Authorities say both of the men were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Two men were injured after being involved in an altercation overnight in Fort Worth, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Fort Worth police responded to reports of someone with a weapon near the 1200 block of East 13th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body and another man who had been physically assaulted.

Authorities say both men got into an argument before getting into a physical altercation. Investigators say it's unclear if the shooting happened before or after the physical fight.

Both men were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, police say.

