Two students are in custody after a firearm was found on campus Monday at North Forney High School, authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown "for precautionary measures," according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

One student was found in possession of a gun that was "allegedly discharged" in the school Monday, officials said.

Authorities said students and staff members were not threatened and no one was injured.

