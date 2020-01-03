A man is in critical condition after he was repeatedly stabbed Saturday around 9:20 p.m. in Dallas, police said.

The man told police he got into a minor car accident in the 400 block of Satinwood Drive after a car pulled out in front of him, causing him to hit it. When he got out to check the damage, he told police several people started assaulting him and stabbed him several times. Police arrived on the scene after the incident. Dallas Fire Rescue took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing.

