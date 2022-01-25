19-year-old faces murder charge after fatal shooting in DeSoto

Police believe that the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, police said.

DESOTO, Texas — A 19-year-old man faces a murder charge after a 24-year-old was fatally shot Sunday morning in DeSoto in what police believe was a drug deal gone bad, police said.

It happened at an apartment in the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road, police said.

The victim was identified as Terrence Wayne Demus Jr. The suspect was identified as Julian Jones, 19, of Dallas. Jones was taken into custody after he sought treatment for gunshot wounds at an area hospital.

Jones is being charged with murder, a first-degree felony, police said.

