COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations go above 1,400

COVID-19 patients currently make up 31% of the total hospital bed capacity in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 1,414 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,354 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the highest this statistic has been since last year's winter surge, when there were 1,429 people hospitalized in Tarrant County on Jan. 19, 2021. The county's record-high day happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when there were 1,528 hospitalizations.

Health officials also announced 12 new COVID-19 deaths, which ranged in age from a Saginaw man in his 30s to a Bedford woman in her 90s. There have now been 5,111 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 9,957 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. There have been 441,134 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 3,172,067 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County health officials report 198 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 198 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 201 on Wednesday.

This is the 16th day in a row hospitalizations have remained above 100. The county currently has a 14-day average of 149 hospitalizations.

There are currently seven ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There have now been 125,337 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,693 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 199,883 who have received their second dose and 1,139 who have received their third dose.

State officials report 11,653 hospitalizations

On Thursday, state health officials reported there are currently 11,653 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 11,571 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained above 10,000 hospitalizations for four consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 8,842 hospitalizations.

State officials report 59,268 new cases

State health officials reported 59,268 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The state's current 14-day average is 43,348 cases. This is a record-high for Texas.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to quarantine some classes

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said that any elementary class that has more than a 20% positivity rate must quarantine beginning Friday, Jan. 14 through the end of next week, Jan. 21, after which the affected students may return to Monday, Jan. 24.

Currently, the district said its threshold for immediate quarantine is a positivity rate of 30% or more. But, the district added it has discretion to quarantine, if necessary, classrooms with a positivity rate of 20% or more.

"The increased number of student cases this week, coupled with the rapid nature by which this variant is spreading, has led the district to quarantine these additional classes," the district said.

Those classes impacted by the quarantine will receive an additional notice from the principal, the district said, and students in a class quarantine will participate in remote learning.

"We understand that quarantining classes is difficult, however, this is a necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students and staff safe," the district said.

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health is hosting several pop-up COVID-19 clinics across Tarrant County this upcoming week.

Each site has the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and, at times, the Johnson & Johnson.

Children five and older are all eligible for the vaccination. Parents need to bring proof of the child’s age and their own ID for the vaccination. Booster vaccinations are also available at all of the vaccination locations.

Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Friday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Feb. 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1501 Rip Johnson Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Campus Drive United Methodist Church

Friday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4301 Campus Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Sundance Square

Friday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SE corner of the Plaza (formerly The Bird Café)

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Northwest Public Health Center

Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Rd.

Lake Worth, TX 76135

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Southeast Public Health Center

Tuesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill

Arlington, TX 76011

Main Public Health Center

Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Southwest Public Health Center

Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Watauga Public Health Center