1 killed, 2 wounded in far north Dallas shooting, police say

The shooting happened near Preston Road and Belt Line early Saturday morning.

DALLAS — One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting outside of a bar in far north Dallas early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to the Hideaway Bar in the 14900 block of Preston Road, at Belt Line Road, where they found three men with gunshot wounds.

One man, 45-year-old Ngarge Spears, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a police news release. The other two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said investigators learned that a man shot the three victims and then got in a late-model silver Cadillac that was being driven by a woman. Police said the woman was seen earlier in the night talking to one of the victims inside the bar.

The suspect and the woman were last seen driving east from the shooting scene, police said.

More information wasn't being released by police, who are still investigating the shooting. No suspects or victims have been identified.

Footage from the scene showed police taping off a large area of a parking lot, near a barbecue vendor stand.