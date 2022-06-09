Mindset Minute: How natural light can improve a student's performance

Let the sun shine in.

DALLAS — Let the sun shine in!

And feel the warmth of natural light.

Did you know high levels of natural light can improve a child’s test scores up to 18% compared to children without access to natural light?

Multiple studies show children exposed to natural light in their classrooms outperform their peers in math and reading.

That’s because bright, natural light not only boosts their mood with increased serotonin … but it also improves focus and concentration!

So think about this when your child comes home from school and has homework to do.

Encourage them to sit somewhere close to windows.