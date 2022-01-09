Mindset Minute: How to create a good learning environment for your kids

Whether it’s a classroom, bedroom or playroom – kids need just enough stimulation.

DALLAS — We spend so much time focusing on WHAT children learn, and not enough on WHERE.

When you’re still LEARNING to self-regulate and pay attention, too much decoration can become a distraction. And it’s that much harder on kids who’ve been neglected or have learning disabilities.

So, clear out the clutter, and surround them with the kind of images that can help. You can start with their own work. You put their writing sample or artwork on the wall, it makes it easier to remember the material – and makes them feel more invested in their learning.