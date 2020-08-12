State Fair of Texas awards more than $500K to South Dallas nonprofits

"There is always need in our community but we know that these grants are exponentially more powerful this year," said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber.

The State Fair of Texas announced Tuesday it has awarded more than $500,000 in grants and sponsorships to nonprofits in South Dallas.

The 59 different nonprofits aim to help children and families in South Dallas in various areas such as education opportunities, economic development, and food resources to name a few. Click here to view a full list of the nonprofits.

"The pandemic and events of this year have brought hardship and loss for many, and some of those most hard-hit include our neighbors," said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber.

The fair was canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic. It was the first time since World War II.

Fair officials said there was a competitive pool of grant applications this year. The committee reviewing applications said the criteria for approval assessed the nonprofit program’s impact in the South Dallas area.

Vice President of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances Froswa’ Booker-Drew said in addition to financial assistance, the fair is offering virtual signature programs, training, and technical assistance to support schools, nonprofits, and local businesses in South Dallas.

More than $2 million has been invested to help the South Dallas/Fair Park area since 2016, according to the fair's website.