Today is North Texas Giving Day! Here's what you need to know

In 2019, $50 million was raised thanks to the donations of 102,000 people.

Since 2009, North Texas has come together every year for an 18-hour giving event— North Texas Giving Day— that has raised more than $290 million in 11 years.

And each year, the donations and participants increase. In 2019, 102,000 people donated $50 million that helped 3,000 local nonprofits.

This year, organizers hope to make this day of giving even bigger -- with more donors raising more money for even more nonprofits.

For some charitable organizations, this event is crucial for bringing in the support needed to achieve their mission.

Here are a few things to know about the annual event:

When is North Texas Giving Day?

The 18-hour online fundraising campaign takes place on Sept. 17 this year.

How many charities are part of North Texas Giving Day?

More than 3,300 charities are registered to take part. The deadline has passed for nonprofits to sign up.

What's the best way to find a nonprofit?

The search page is a great resource. There you can search by type of cause, zip code, letter of the alphabet, as well as by organization name.

How can I do more for my favorite charity?

If you want to do more than donate, creating a fundraising page is a great option. This allows you to solicit donations from family and friends.

According to North Texas Giving Day's website, here's how you create a fundraising page:

Find your nonprofit on our search page. On the organization’s page, click ‘FUNdraise”. If you already have a donor account, sign in. If you do not have a donor account, you can create a new one by simply clicking the green “Create Profile” button. Fill out the required information to create a page, and submit your campaign for approval. Start planning how you will promote your page On Sept. 9, begin accepting donations!

For tips and tricks on how to encourage others to donate, check out this guide.