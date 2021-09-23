It's North Texas Giving Day! Here's everything you need to know

For nonprofits in North Texas, this event is crucial for bringing in the support needed to achieve their mission.

DALLAS — North Texas has come together every year for an 18-hour giving event — North Texas Giving Day — that has raised more than $290 million in 11 years. 2021 marks the 13th year of this event!

At 6 a.m., North Texas Giving Day opened with more than $18.6 million raised during early giving, which started on Sept. 1.

And each year, the donations and participants increase. In 2020, 100,000 donors gave nearly $80 million that helped 3,200 local nonprofits.

This year, organizers hope to make this day of giving even bigger -- with more donors raising more money for even more nonprofits.

Nonprofit Leaderboard:

Live ticker:

Here are a few things to know about the annual event:

What is North Texas Giving Day?

It's is our region’s annual 18-hour online giving extravaganza benefitting the 20 counties of North Texas. The day is powered by creative nonprofits, social media activism, area-wide collaboration, and of course, you! North Texas Giving Day’s goal is to make giving easy for donors while helping build awareness and support for local nonprofits.

When is North Texas Giving Day?

The 18-hour online fundraising campaign takes place starting at 6 a.m. Sept. 23 and ends at midnight.

How many charities are part of North Texas Giving Day?

There are 3,350 charities are registered to take part. The deadline has passed for nonprofits to sign up.

How can I find a nonprofit?

The search page is a great resource. There you can search by type of cause, zip code, letter of the alphabet, as well as by organization name.

How can I do more for my favorite charity?

If you want to do more than donate, creating a fundraising page is a great option. This allows you to solicit donations from family and friends.

According to North Texas Giving Day's website, here's how you create a fundraising page:

Find your nonprofit on our search page. On the organization’s page, click ‘FUNdraise”. If you already have a donor account, sign in. If you do not have a donor account, you can create a new one by simply clicking the green “Create Profile” button. Fill out the required information to create a page, and submit your campaign for approval. Start planning how you will promote your page On Sept. 9, begin accepting donations!

For tips and tricks on how to encourage others to donate, check out this guide.