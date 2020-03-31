A food pantry in Plano is helping provide families across North Texas with healthy meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnie’s Food Pantry has seen a more than 30% increase in the amount of people seeking supplemental assistance.

Founder Cheryl Jackson said the pantry has seen firsthand how the virus is affecting North Texas communities.

“When we started this, we didn’t realize how many people would need the support,” said Jackson. “Every day, these numbers continue to grow. I just tell people at the end of the day, we look at our team and we say, give us this day, our daily bread. Is that what we did for every person that came in front of us today?”

Jackson said she’s thankful the community has responded to the call, but also emphasized the need for more volunteers and donations as supplies dwindle.

The number of clients the organization serves is on the rise as schools close and many people have lost work, leading them to look for support from organizations like hers for food security.

Critical items needed include canned meat, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, jelly and cereal, as well as monetary donations and volunteers.

If you’d like to help the families Minnie's serve, you can find more information and details on the food pantry's website.

