International spiritual leader Sri Gurudev Ravi Shankar makes stop at Irving’s convention center

“Let’s be committed to non-violence, let’s see a stress free and non-violent society,” said Gurudev.

IRVING, Texas — A crowd of 3,000 people gave a standing ovation for Sri Gurudev Ravi Shankar.

Gurudev is known worldwide for spirituality and his humanitarian efforts.

People from North Texas to local officials, gathered at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas to listen to the yoga guru and spiritual leader talk about his campaign “I Stand for Peace".

Gurudev sat down with WFAA one-on-one.

“People should come together, get rid of stress,” said Gurudev.

He’s been disheartened with the war in Ukraine.

“All this has caused so much despondency, so much heartbreak. People feel helpless,” said Gurudev.

Gurudev has worked to bring hope in some of the hardest hit areas worldwide.

In a video from the Art of Living Foundation, it shows President Joe Biden speaking about Gurudev, “for 25 years, he worked on programs promoting peace,” said the President.

Gurudev has helped people battle alcoholism, drug addiction and gang violence.

In the crowd, you will find people from around the world who said, they’ve been waiting years for this moment.

“The campaign started in Switzerland, and over Europe. I could not be more thrilled that it’s here in our city in Dallas,” said Organizer Rajneesh Gupta from the Art of Living Foundation.

Gurudev said the key to living a stress free life is, “Through breathing exercising, and meditation."

He showed WFAA the correct way of meditation.

“Breathe in, and as you breath out, relax see your life from a broader perspective," he said.

Gurudev will be heading to Austin, then Arizona.