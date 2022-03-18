Iconic guru visits Frisco temple, as thousands line up to see him

Guru Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda, also known as Sri Swamiji, is recognized for healing people worldwide through his music.

FRISCO, Texas — Iconic figure Sri Swamiji visited North Texas this week.

His spiritual work is not only recognized here in North Texas, but around the world.

Reporter Malini Basu spoke to Sri Swamiji one-on-one before he left Frisco.

Guru Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda, also known as Sri Swamiji, is recognized for healing people worldwide through his music.

Swamiji initially hadn't been able travel to Frisco due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he made his way back this week and visited Karya Siddhi Hanuman temple, which he founded.

“This is such a big deal, you’re here after two years. How does it feel?" Basu asked.

"I’m very happy. I’m missing my family members,” responded Swamiji.

Swamiji is referring to the crowd when he arrived in Frisco.

“I met my family after two years,” he said.

Throughout the week, thousands of people waited in line for hours to get his blessings.

“People is very happy. Excitement. They forget everything,” said Swamiji.

Just to give you an idea of how popular Swamiji is, people from around the world flew in to see him, including a woman from Columbia. Another couple waited two years to get married -- until they would see Swamiji.

“They believe, Swamiji is a protector. Protecting all the time,” said Swamiji.

Swamiji has spiritual centers worldwide with millions of devotees.

His presence alone, lights up a room.

“How do you heal them? What do you say to them?" asked Basu.

"Some people don’t ask anything. They feel with Swamiji. They want to sit with Swamiji," he said.

He has won at least nine Guinness world records, including longest chanting marathon, for more than 24 hours, at the Frisco temple.