In early June, Moncy Varughese, of Garland, was in for a real surprise when a large chunk of metal came barreling through his windshield.

Varughese travels more than 150 miles a day doing sales work. That means a lot of time driving in a car getting to clients. As you know, life on the road is full of surprises. "It hit the windshield and came in. I didn't have a chance to react at all. It was that fast," Varughese said.

It happened just two weeks ago on the way to Quinlan off State Highway 276. Many automotive experts tell WFAA it is a part of the driveshaft of a large truck. Varughese kept the part. It weighs about 30 pounds. "If that weighs that much imagine how fast I'm going versus how fast it's coming. It's double or triple the speed," he said.

You don't have to know physics to know that this would be devastating if it came hurling toward you on the road. It came within two feet of Moncy's head. It pierced the hood, tore through to the windshield, before landing in the front passenger seat. "If someone were in your passenger seat? It would have been a horrible story. They would have been dead for sure," he said.

Moncy says he feels like God gave him a second chance and this incident has put life somewhat in perspective. But this incident is also a reminder that some things are simply out of our control.

