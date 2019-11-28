DALLAS — It's been three weeks since The Toy Maven in Dallas reopened at a temporary location at 6060 block of Forest Lane.

The new spot is about half a mile away from the original store, which was destroyed by the EF-3 tornado that hit Dallas in October.

"Everyone is just really resilient, and I think thankful. Absolutely thankful and looking forward to just making the best of the situation and moving forward," said Candace Williams, founder and owner of The Toy Maven.

She opened in 2005 at the 6025 block of Royal Lane. Williams is from the area. She was once a teacher and soon found passion in education through toys.

The shop at Royal Lane is now empty and gutted, but Williams is ready to re-design the store and have a fresh start.

She is grateful to have a temporary storefront. She is even more grateful that her customers are still stopping by as they wait for the store to rebuild.

Williams hopes to reopen on Royal Lane in March 2020.

