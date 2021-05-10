Who are Dallas-Fort Worth's 27 billionaires? Take a look

With Elon Musk’s relocation to the Austin region, he has taken the No. 1 spot in Texas. But there are still plenty of billionaires in North Texas.

Over 40 percent of Texas’ billionaires hail from Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a Forbes ranking of the world’s billionaires released earlier this year. Of the 2,755 billionaires included in the list, 64 reside in the Lone Star State and North Texas has the most out of the state's major metro areas with 27, according to Forbes.

Fort Worth’s Alice Walton — daughter of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton — is North Texas’ richest person with an estimated net worth of $61.8 billion. New North Texans making appearances on this year's list include Mark and Robyn Jones, and A. Jayson Adair.

Here are the 27 billionaires from Dallas-Fort Worth that Forbes highlighted in its report, along with their estimated net worth, ranked in order of ascending wealth:

27. A. Jayson Adair, $1.0 billion: CEO of Dallas-based Copart

26. John Goff, $1.3 billion: Founder of Crescent Real Estate

25. Timothy Headington, $1.4 billion: Founder of Headington Oil and investor in Downtown Dallas' development

24. Darwin Deason, $1.4 billion: Tech entrepreneur who founded and sold Affiliated Computer Services Inc.

23. Kenny Troutt, $1.5 billion: Longtime executive in the telecommunications industry

22. Stephen Winn, $1.9 billion: Founder and CEO of RealPage

21. Todd Wagner, $1.9 billion: Tech entrepreneur and business partner of Mark Cuban

20. Lee Bass, $1.9 billion: After inheriting millions from his uncle, he grew wealth through the oil industry alongside his three brothers

19. W. Herbert Hunt, $2.0 billion: Son of H.L. Hunt, who continued to grow wealth through the oil industry

18. Ray Davis, $2.1 billion: Alongside Kelcy Warren, co-founded Energy Transfer

17. Edward Bass, $2.2 billion: After inheriting millions from his uncle, he grew wealth through the oil industry alongside his three brothers

16. Donald Horton, $2.4 billion: Founder of D.R. Horton

15. Mark & Robyn Jones, $2.5 billion: Co-founders of Goosehead Insurance

14. Gerald Ford, $2.5 billion: SMU grad who grew fortune by buying suffering banks

13. H. Ross Perot Jr., $2.7 billion: Son of H. Ross Perot Sr. and founder of Hillwood

12. Sid Bass, $2.9 billion: After inheriting millions from his uncle, he grew wealth through the oil industry alongside his three brothers