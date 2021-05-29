Take a tour of the newly renovated Continental Gin building in Deep Ellum

The historic building that now boasts retail, co-working space and private offices for tenants, entrepreneurs, chefs and guests is open to the public.

DALLAS — After a 2-year redevelopment, the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum is finally open to the public.

Bought in 2016 by Dallas-based August Real Estate Company, the three-story, 72,582-square-foot building is located at 3309 Elm Street. It was most recently artists lofts before undergoing its recent transformation. Built in 1888, the property today offers retail, co-working space and private offices for tenants, entrepreneurs, chefs and guests alike.

Staying true to the history of the building, the development team has carefully maintained some of the property's historical flairs, like its 14-foot ceilings, large exposed wood beams, original brick exterior and hardwood floors. The building's large freight elevator has been converted into a stairwell while dock doors have been replaced with glass windows and storefronts.

Common Desk operates a co-working space on the building's second floor, while also managing and leasing the property for its landlord. The co-working space includes several themed conference rooms and even a virtual reality room.

Fiction Coffee operates a café in the main building lobby, which is open to the public. Spec suites ranging from 1,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet can be found on the building's third floor. Much of the space has leased up quickly to financial firms, creatives and marketing companies, which some space still remains. Skylights adorn some of these remaining suites. Flexible lease options are available, along with a tenant lounge, themed conference rooms and private phone booth-like pods.