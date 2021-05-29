Deep Ellum's newest office tower announces first tenant

Hines, part of the team that developed the 16-story mixed-use building, is taking 11,000 square feet and relocating its local office from Chase Tower downtown.

DALLAS — The development team behind Deep Ellum's newest office project, The Stack Deep Ellum, has announced its first tenant.

Hines, part of the team that developed the 16-story, 215,000-square-foot mixed-use building, is taking 11,000 square feet and relocating its local office from Chase Tower downtown. The company's headquarters will remain in Houston.

"We’re thrilled to be moving our Dallas team to The Stack this fall,” said Hines Managing Director Ben Brewer in a prepared statement. “We created this building as a space that fosters collaboration and creativity. Having stayed true to that intention, it’s a natural move for us to relocate to The Stack and join the collection of impressive businesses that call Deep Ellum home.”

Hines, along with Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, and Montreal-based Ivanhoé Cambridge, broke ground on the project in early 2020. Located at the corner of Commerce and Henry streets, The Stack includes 200,000 square feet of office space, 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail, a 10th-floor amenity deck, private tenant balconies, a fitness center, curated coffee and cocktail lounge and concierge package delivery. The garage will include electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle storage. Designed by 5G Studio Collaborative, the project was built by Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Outside of the building, tenants will have access to more than 75 bars and restaurants within one of Dallas’ most energetic and creative neighborhoods. Embracing Deep Ellum’s ethos as a hub for art and entertainment, developers recruited international muralist Tristan Eaton to paint an 8,500-square-foot mural on The Stack’s exterior.

The finished product is an ode to Deep Ellum’s past and its future, referencing iconic images such as legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, blues musician Lead Belly, Texas’ first practicing black architect William Sidney Pittman, native fashion icon Jerry Hall, as well as additional local and cultural allusions that are woven into the panorama.

“We’re proud to have worked together with Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge to bring The Stack to life,” said Westdale President and CEO Joe Beard, in a prepared statement. “We strive to partner with best-in-class real estate developers and investors and could not have chosen a better team to create this iconic destination for businesses in Dallas.”

In response to COVID-19, the development has also incorporated a number of new features, such as touchless entryways, a state-of-the-art air filtration system, elevator access via cell phones or personal cards that recognize tenants' specific floors, and touchless and wireless conference room access.

Altschuler and Company are leasing the building's remaining office space while the building's retail space is being leased by The Shop Companies.