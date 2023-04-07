A North Texas castle - yes, it looks like a real castle - is up for sale

The 14,000-square-foot castle lies in Southlake, one of D-FW's most wealthy suburbs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — If you dreamt of living in a castle as a kid – or maybe even some of us adults – you don't have to look any further than the affluent Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, Southlake.

A 14,000-square-food modern private castle estate has just hit the market. The asking price? Oh, just a sniff under $8 million ($7.8 million).

The estate was built in 2009 and has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It lies on 1.6 acres, featuring a pool with a swim-up bar, a tennis court and a guest house. Other amenities of this grand estate include:

Two-story closet in primary suite

Elevator

Barrel-vault wine cellar

Tiered movie theater

Here is a photo tour of the home:

TOUR: Southlake castle-style home goes on market for $7.8 million 1/74

2/74

3/74

4/74

5/74

6/74

7/74

8/74

9/74

10/74

11/74

12/74

13/74

14/74

15/74

16/74

17/74

18/74

19/74

20/74

21/74

22/74

23/74

24/74

25/74

26/74

27/74

28/74

29/74

30/74

31/74

32/74

33/74

34/74

35/74

36/74

37/74

38/74

39/74

40/74

41/74

42/74

43/74

44/74

45/74

46/74

47/74

48/74

49/74

50/74

51/74

52/74

53/74

54/74

55/74

56/74

57/74

58/74

59/74

60/74

61/74

62/74

63/74

64/74

65/74

66/74

67/74

68/74

69/74

70/74

71/74

72/74

73/74

74/74 1 / 74

Southlake continues to dominate D-FW as the wealthiest zip code in the metroplex, according to the Dallas Business Journal. The DBJ reported that Southlake has the highest median household income in the metroplex at $240,694.

Another Southlake mansion made headlines after going viral on Zillow Gone Wild. That 31,000-square-foot home, located at 1469 Sunshine Lane, was listed in December 2022 for $19.99 million. It is no longer on the market, according to Realtor.com.