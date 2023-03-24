The List: These are North Texas' wealthiest ZIP codes

Despite Tarrant and Denton counties taking the top 3 spots on the List, the Park Cities and Collin County still had a foothold in the rankings.

DALLAS — As parts of North Texas continue to rapidly grow, certain ZIP codes continue to lead as some of the region's wealthiest areas.

The Dallas Business Journal collected data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 to 2022 American Community Survey to measure the wealthiest ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth. Only ZIP codes with a population of 2,500 or more were included.

As Texas continues to attract businesses and create new jobs, residents are also flocking to the area. Among the growing population are buyers attracted to the state's relative affordability compared to markets such as California. And with the interest rate crunch, the market could become even more attractive to those looking to become or remain homeowners as it shifts to a buyer's market this year.

Tarrant County led with the top two wealthiest ZIP codes in this year's List, while the northern part of Dallas and several Collin County cities, such as Plano and Frisco, once again ranked high. Despite Tarrant and Denton counties taking the top 3 spots on the List, the Park Cities and Collin County still had a foothold in the rankings.