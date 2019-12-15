DALLAS — Texas is the second most popular destination for interstate moving in the country, and Dallas-Fort Worth is by far the most popular landing place for people who move to the Lone Star State, according to a new report.

Only Florida, with almost 590,000 move-ins last year, topped Texas, which had about 564,000 newcomers, according to researchers at STORAGECafé.

California, in third place, received slightly more than 500,000 new residents last year, and North Carolina, the fourth most popular destination for interstate moving, welcomed almost 320,000 migrants in 2018.

North Texas was the destination for the lion’s share of the Texas transplants, with more than 138,000 new arrivals to the region. That breaks down to 47,336 newcomers in Dallas County, 44,181 in Tarrant County, 24,918 newbies in Collin County, and 22,190 in Denton County, according to the report on migration trends.

RELATED: 660 companies moving facilities out of California with many bound for DFW

Harris County was the top single-county destination in Texas, with 81,781 new arrivals. It was followed by Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Bexar County was the fourth most popular single-county Texas destination, with 41,062 relocatees, followed by Travis County with 33,939 incomers. Collin and Denton Counties ranked at sixth and seventh respectively.

So, where are all of the new folks coming from?

Not surprisingly, California tops that list.

Of the 564,000 people who moved to Texas last year — that’s 1,545 people per day — the Golden State made up more than 15 percent of the total transplants, according to the study.

In terms of cost, swapping California for Texas comes with a price tag of $3,700 to $4,100 for moving expenses, STORAGECafé found.

Housing and living costs were cited as the main reasons why so many Californians decide to move to other U.S. states. Renting an apartment now costs more than $3,700 per month in the San Francisco area, $2,530 in Los Angeles, and $2,729 in San Francisco, according to the report, which cited Yardi Matrix data.

On the flip side, Texans' favorite outbound destination was also California, with 37,810 people moving there, compared to the 86,164 Californians who moved to the Lone Star State last year.

For an expanded version of this story, click here.

More on WFAA: