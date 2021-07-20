x
10,000 new homes planned in Reunion community northwest of Fort Worth

Reunion, when built out, will be one of the largest residential communities in North Texas.
Credit: Jake Dean/Dallas Business Journal

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ten thousand homes is a lot for a place designed evoke to a small town in harmony with its surroundings. Small-town? More like a small city.

But that’s the number of houses planned in Reunion, a huge new-home community northwest of Fort Worth near the intersections of State Highway 114 and U.S. 287.

PMB Capital Investments, a Dallas-based real estate investment and development firm, announced Tuesday the housing count plans, a timetable and some of the homebuilders for the sprawling $3.5 billion master-planned development.

In addition to having more than 10,000 single-family homes, Reunion will feature nature-driven amenities, a highly-rated school system, convenient accessibility and more, all stretching across 3,600 acres of preserved lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, woods and natural terrain.

The first phase of homes – with prices ranging from the $250s to $600s – is slated for delivery in fall 2022, PMB said Tuesday. Residential lot sizes will vary from 40-foot cottage-style lots to 70-foot estate lots with home designs from builders including American Legend Homes, Perry Homes and UnionMain Homes.

