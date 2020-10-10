This airline is actually hiring and needs 200 positions filled at DFW Airport

Envoy Air, an American Airlines regional carrier, needs fleet service clerks at DFW Airport, a spokesperson said.

Envoy Air needs to hire approximately 200 fleet service clerks at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and plans to host three hiring events this month to fill open positions, according to a company spokesperson.

Despite the cataclysmic market conditions airlines have faced for most of 2020, Envoy — the largest of American Airlines' wholly-owned regional carriers, which all operate under the American Eagle brand name — is making these hires to combat a change in operations caused by COVID-19.

"Dallas-Fort Worth has seen fewer flights, but the operating times of the remaining schedule starts earlier and ends later than the previous schedule," said Minnette Vélez-Conty, an Envoy spokesperson. "Also, the peak number of aircraft on the ground at one time increased above the normal schedule. These changes require additional staff to support the extended hours."

Envoy will host hiring events Oct. 10, 17, and 31 at its Irving headquarters in an attempt to fill the open positions. Envoy already filled open positions in Los Angeles, and Vélez-Conty added "the greatest need is to continue hiring fleet service clerks at DFW."