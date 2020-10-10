Capital One partners with local firm, HBCU to invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs

Capital One is teaming up with a local VC firm and HBCU to mentor and fund underrepresented entrepreneurs in North Texas.

As local startup CEO Mandy Price wrote, if you want to invest in underrepresented communities, “See us, don’t turn away from us, and fund us.”

With more companies looking to put dollars behind initiatives to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace and society, banking giant Capital One is partnering with Dallas VC firm Impact Ventures and Paul Quinn College to help drive more inclusion and representation in the local tech and startup scene.

“Through our commitments, we strive to elevate the discussion on racial justice, drive positive change and create a more vibrant community for all,” said Tiffany Cason, Capital One Dallas market president, in a statement.

Through the partnership, the newly launched $200 million, five-year Capital One Impact Initiative, and the organizations are hoping to identify and invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Part of that funding will be used to give a boost to Impact Ventures’ upcoming IV Accelerator cohorts, with Capital One providing technical assistance, mentorship, and access to capital services to the fall 2020 and spring 2021 12-week accelerator programs. Capital One will also sponsor hackathons with Impact Ventures that focus on addressing racial and societal issues.