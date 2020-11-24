Small Business Saturday: Shops you can support this holiday season

There are still plenty of ways you can support businesses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area while shopping for gifts this year.

Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday and, although the holiday shopping season may look different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to support local shops.

Some businesses are getting creative with offering private shopping appointments for those who would like to avoid the crowd.

Other local businesses are offering free shipping and new items just for the holiday season.

Below is a list of some small businesses you can support by shopping in person and online:

Abi Salami is a visual artist who is offering free shipping on all orders and 20% off Giclee Prints with the code BLKFRIYAY.

All Good Things is offering private shopping appointments where one can browse before the shop opens for the day. Appointments can be made for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or one hour.

Aˈme-kə is offering free shipping and has an online holiday gift guide with products ranging from $3 to $40.

Black Pearls Beauty is offering free shipping on orders $45 and more.

CocoAndré has holiday-themed chocolates for stocking stuffers and is offering free local delivery on orders $50 or more.

CEL SAL Home Fragrance is offering 25% orders until Nov. 30 with the code THANKFUL.

Favor the Kind has Box of Joy gift baskets for the holidays that range up to $68.

Ferocious Beard is offering a 30% discount on all beard products through Nov 30 with the code BF30. Veterans always receive 25% off products.

Flea Style has a $5 flat rate shipping all orders and free shipping on purchases $100 or more. The shop also has a special holiday guide on its website.

Folklore & Tradition is offering free shipping on orders over $50 through Nov. 27. The boutique also has special Christmas gift sets.

Gratus Candles is offering free shipping on orders $25 or more.

Go Easy is offering 20% off in-store and online from Nov. 28-30. The self-care shop is extending its business hours to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Henry's Daughter Home Decor is offering 20% off its spiced chai wine bottle candle and free shipping through Dec. 2.

Mud Lowery is offering free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Page Eleven Paper Goods launched new note pads and products for the upcoming holidays.

Pet Scout Shop is offering 50% new items from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. The shop is also offering free shopping on orders of $50 or more.

Pita's Planters is offering 15% on Friday with the code BLACKFRIDAY15.

Spinster Records is selling new record releases on Friday for its Record Store Day.

Sweet Home Bath and Body will set up private shopping sessions for customers. They are also offering $6 flat rate shipping on all orders and free shipping on orders over $60.

Teasom Tea is offering up to 50% off through Nov. 30. The tea company also has holiday sets that include 2 teas that come gift wrapped with a compostable straw and teabag.

The Dock Bookshop is offering to buy a book, get 30% off another book with code PVP2021.