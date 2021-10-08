Los Angeles, San Francisco among regions losing workers to Dallas-Fort Worth

The LinkedIn report shows a trend of more workers on the move to the Dallas region coming from the big west coast hubs.

DALLAS — The two biggest metros in California are helping the Dallas-Fort Worth workforce more than most.

North Texas gained the most workers in the previous 12 months from Los Angeles, followed by New York City and Chicago, according to research by LinkedIn.

The City of Angels has been the top origin for workers who migrated to Dallas-Fort Worth for a while, a position that it took from the Empire State’s largest hub earlier this year. LinkedIn estimates that for every 10,000 DFW-based LinkedIn members, five moved from Los Angeles in the past year.

The San Francisco Bay area took the No. 4 spot last month. The region wasn’t even in the top 10 prior to the pandemic, a February 2020 report shows. At the time, Los Angeles was No. 4.

The numbers are another sign of the growing number of companies and workers moving their home bases from places such as California and New York to Texas. Lower costs and taxes for businesses as well as those they employ are helping drive the shifts.

Charles Schwab Corp., the financial services company, CBRE, the commercial real estate firm, and DZS, which provides technology products in the telecommunications industry, are among those that have shifted their headquarters from large California metros.

For the LinkedIn report, a migration “instance” happens with a change in a profile’s location on the business-networking site.

Other Texas areas still make up a handful of the top 10 regions that workers are leaving to come to Dallas-Fort Worth. The Bryan-College Station area, Lubbock, Houston and Waco all saw a significant migration of workers to North Texas.