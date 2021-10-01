American Airlines to require all U.S. employees get COVID-19 vaccine

The carrier will require employees be vaccinated under its qualification as a government contractor.

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines will require all United States-based and some international employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the carrier announced in a staff-wide memo Friday afternoon.

In the memo, signed by Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom, the company said the country’s vaccination requirements for government contractors applied to American due to several of its partnerships.

“While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines,” the memo said.

The company will not offer a regular testing alternative, in line with federal guidance, but said employees can request religious or disability accommodations through its online portal.

American Airlines is classified as a government contractor through its participation in the City Pair Program, the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program and its cargo contracts with the Department of Defense.