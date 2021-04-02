Amazon plans to open 6 new delivery stations, hire 500 full-time employees in Dallas-Fort Worth

The stations will also bring part-time jobs, with a starting wage of $15 per hour, according to a company spokesperson.

Amazon plans to open six new delivery stations sometime this year across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a company spokesperson said. The new stations will generate 500 full-time jobs as well.

"Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex," spokesperson Daniel Martin said in a news release.

The delivery stations will serve as a go-between for fulfillment centers to customers' homes.

The sites are expected to open sometime later this year and will be located at:

2400 Centennial Drive in Arlington

Risinger Road & Old Burleson Road in Fort Worth

Litsey Road & Beach Street in Fort Worth

Klein Tools Blvd & 7th Ave in Mansfield

12809 Eastgate Drive in Balch Springs

1398 Industrial Blvd in McKinney

The mayors of both Arlington and Mansfield said in the release that they are excited for the new stations to open in their cities and provide hundreds of jobs.

"We are excited to have them in our city, bringing their innovative logistics technology and distribution operations to the Mansfield business community, as well as bringing jobs for our residents," said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans.