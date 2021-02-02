Home Depot to hire 1,500 people in 2021 for new D-FW area distribution center

Those interested in applying for a job should visit careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply.

DALLAS — Home Depot has announced it will be hiring around 1,500 people by the end of the year for a new distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The center, which will fulfill online and store orders, is 1.5 million square feet, and will also handle delivery and appliance installation, the company said in a release.

Home Depot said the distribution center is part of its strategy to offer same-day and next-day delivery to 90% of U.S. residents.

The is the second key hub for Home Depot in the Dallas-Fort Worth. Late in 2020, the company opened a delivery center focused on serving its DIY and Pro customers.

The new distribution center has a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station to power its equipment on site.

By the end of the year, Home Depot said its supply chain footprint will more than double from 2.1 million square feet to 4.5 million square feet in North Texas, and add 1,500 jobs.