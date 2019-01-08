Uber announced an expansion to its Uber Pro beta program Thursday to help Texas drivers earn college credit through a partnership with Arizona State University.

Qualified drivers can take advantage of 100% free tuition on all bachelor's degrees delivered through ASU Online.

However, if you are a driver and aren't interested in taking the courses, you can pass your eligibility to a close family member like a child, parent or spouse.

Uber's program is currently available in 30 cities around the U.S. and internationally.

