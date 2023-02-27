Prom season is coming up, and the Dallas Public Library is helping out with formal wear

Students in 9th-12th grade can register to raid the DPL Fairy Tale Closet. Anyone looking to donate clothes can do so at any Dallas library branch.

DALLAS — The Dallas Public Library is continuing an annual tradition to help high school students live their prom fantasies in style, and they need as many people as possible to help play Fairy Godmother.

The library opened registration for Dallas-Fort Worth students in 9th through 12th grade to make an appointment for the 2023 Fairy Tale Closet. Through the program, students can pick out their favorite gowns, suits, shoes and more for free, just in time for prom season.

Plus-size and LGBTQ+ students are welcome.

The closet will be free to raid on March 17 from 1-4 p.m., then March 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students can look for formal wear at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library on Young Street.

The Dallas Public Library is expecting 250 kids to take advantage of the Fairy Tale Closet this year.

If you'd like to help a student with their prom look, you can donate gently used clothes, shoes, accessories, hair products, services and more to any DPL location. Click here to find a library branch near you.

The library is especially asking for plus-size dresses.

You can also write a check and let the library do the shopping. Just make sure it is payable to Friends of the Dallas Public Library, 1515 Young Street, 7th Floor, Dallas, TX 75201. You can include "Fairy Tale Closet" on the memo line.

For more information, you can call the library at 214-670-7943 or email libyouthservices@dallascityhall.com.