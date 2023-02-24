TEA Report: Increasing pay, training, improving work conditions would strengthen teacher retention, recruitment in Texas
In March 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott created the TVTF with teachers and school system leaders to improve Texas' teacher retention and recruitment.
Texas teachers could see an adjustment and improvement due to the recent Teacher Vacancy Task Force (TVTF) report regarding the retention and recruitment of teachers across the state.
Over the past year, the TVTF met every other month to examine challenges teachers faced and to make policy changes through the Texas Education Agency and the legislature to support the needs of teachers.
The TVTF concluded in order to reduce teacher vacancies, there has to be an increase in compensation, quality training and support, and improving work conditions for teachers across Texas. In order for these changes to be implemented, additional funding has to be allocated for every district in Texas.
COMPENSATION:
According to the TVTF, over the years, Texas has increased teacher compensation across the state, but salary increases have not adjusted to the recent inflation rates. Texas is ranked 28th in the nation for teacher salaries.
The TVTF says compensation has to be a top priority in attracting new teachers to the field and retaining current teachers.
Issues they have pointed out include:
- Pay disparities continue to exist across the state. Example: $8,998 pay gap difference between a beginner teacher in suburban areas versus a beginner teacher in rural areas.
- Over the past 20 years, teachers' health care packages have remained the same although health care costs have risen an average 5%.
- Filling bilingual education and special education positions present a challenge for teacher recruitment and retention.
- Challenge in recruiting teachers who were not teaching the previous year or who were part-time.
- Challenge in implementing targeted recruitment efforts due to a lack of statewide data on teacher vacancies.
The TVTF says they have identified the following solutions regarding teacher compensation:
- The allotment should be increased with a requirement that school systems increase the percentage that goes towards teacher compensation.
- Increase minimum salary: Raised to reflect the impact of teachers and factors that positively impact student outcomes such as tenure and certification pathways.
- Provide strategic compensation: Gives teachers an opportunity to earn higher salaries faster based on performance and other factors, such as campus needs and subject area.
- Technical assistance: Help schools develop and sustain innovative compensation and staffing models that reward teachers.
- Enhance teachers' total compensation package by
- reducing the cost of health care insurance,
- prioritizing teacher well-being through mental health supports, expanded access to childcare and other benefits.
- Temporarily subsidize the retire and rehire surcharge.
- Provide incentives and support for hard-to-staff areas:
- For Special Education and Bilingual Teachers subsidize certification and add hiring incentives.
- Recruiting teachers back into the profession by funding support in resources, marketing materials, and tools to identify and recruit teachers.
- Funding for a statewide teacher employment web application.
- Potential teach candidates can easily find and apply to job applications.
- The web application can provide real-time data on teacher vacancies and availability across the state.
- School systems can also take advantage of web applications by centralizing and streamlining recruitment of teachers across the state.
- Current teachers can also easily apply for new positions with the same application instead of filling out different applications.
TRAINING AND SUPPORT:
According to the TVTF, during the 2021-2022 school year, the TEA found approximately 40% of newly hired teachers came from an alternative certification programs or were not certified.
The TVTF says the data showed teachers who are less prepared are more likely to leave the field. Further analysis indicated if teachers were prepared in alternative certification programs at the same rate as teachers in traditional programs, then more than 3,700 fewer new teachers would have been needed last year.
Issues they have pointed out include:
- Not all high school students have access to Education and Training Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses that promote teaching as a profession. Currently in Texas, these courses are not equally available across the state and the translation of these courses credits to higher education is not consistent.
- A teacher preparation program is lacking and could increase teacher retention.
- Research show mentor teachers are one of the most influential factors in a teacher candidate's development during their clinical experience.
- Novice teachers are not consistently provided with pre-service instruction on how to implement HQIM.
The TVTF says they have identified the following solutions regarding training and support:
- TVTF recommends quality preparation for novice teachers to improve retention.
- Increase funding for Grow Your Own (GYO) pathways for secondary students and paraprofessionals to become certified teachers. This will reinforce training an ongoing support throughout the school systems, with community colleges, higher education, and educator preparation program partners such as pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.
- Apprenticeship programs could lead to federal and local workforce funds through formal registration with the Department of Labor.
- A study showed teacher residencies improve overall teacher efficacy.
- TVTF recommends establishing and funding a paid Teacher Residency Pathway.
- The Teacher Residency pathway could incentivize school systems and Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs) to partner and offer high-quality residency preparation through funding for teacher resident salaries, tuition assistance for teacher residents, stipends for cooperating teachers, and funding to the school system and EPP to support residency implementation.
- A strong teacher preparation program, such as a teacher residency model, would increase hands-on experience and make incoming educators more prepared.
- Expanding technical assistance support for EEPs to develop a strong residency programs.
- Expand training and support for teacher mentorship and teacher leadership opportunities by:
- Developing a statewide training for cooperating teachers and mentor teachers to ensure quality mentorship.
- Increase funding for and scale of the Mentor Program Allotment that provides high-quality mentor programs for new teachers.
- In its first three years, the MPA has supported about 3,300 beginning teachers. In the current cycle, roughly 1,000 beginning teachers are supported. Texas has approximately 30,000 first and second-year teachers statewide annually,
- Providing opportunities and technical assistance to school systems to create and expand teacher leadership role.
- Technical assistance could support the creations and scheduling for teacher leadership roles with training and support for teacher leaders.
- Provide access to and support for high-quality instructional materials
- Expand awareness of and access to high-quality instructional materials to reduce time teachers spend searching for and creating materials.
- Require educator preparation programs to integrate instruction on understanding high-quality instructional materials into coursework and provide training for faculty/staff on curriculum and assessment literacy best practices.
WORKING CONDITIONS:
According to the TVTF's survey of teachers, unsustainable workloads negatively impact teachers and are the number one issue many teachers left the profession.
The TVTF says teachers also claimed campus morale, discipline and lack of adequate mental health support contribute to workplace stress.
The TVTF says they have identified the following solutions regarding teacher working conditions:
- Focus on valuing teacher time and ensuring discipline support by:
- Developing teacher time studies to inform decision-making, provide technical assistance to support master schedule redesign and expanding technical assistance to support strategic staffing models.
- Ensure schoolwide culture and discipline supports
- TVTF proposes proactive supports, such as increased access to additional counseling staff, service, and partnerships for both students and teachers. Also, training and support for school administrators in developing a positive learning environment and ongoing discipline supports.
According to the TVTF, through research and input by teachers, a district representative and other key stakeholders, it was determined increasing compensation, strengthening training and support, and improving work conditions will improve the retention and the recruitment of Texas teachers.
The TVTF says the next step is for the Texas legislature, the TEA, and school systems to prioritize establishing and funding the task force's recommendations to see improvement in retaining and hiring effective, supportive and committed teachers.
By making these changes, teachers will be valued and rewarded for their hard work as students are on their way to receive a high-quality education in Texas, the TVTF said.