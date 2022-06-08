Collin County shelter overfilled with pets ready to be adopted

MCKINNEY, Texas — If you've been looking for a sign or reason to adopt a pet, this is it!
Collin County Animal Services in McKinney is looking for forever homes for the dogs and cats that are filling up on their kennels.
The shelter's Adoptable Pets page shared on social media that they're over capacity. Some dogs have been moved to temporary crates and are now sitting in hallways.
Pets are available to adopt now for $25. That includes their spay/neuter treatment, microchip and vaccinations.
On the Collin County adoption search page, in addition to dogs and cats, they also have two guinea pigs available!
Here are some of the animals that could be your new furry best friend:
Ranger
Ranger is a 6-year-old male shepherd mix. He's a sweet snuggler and a people's person (or a people's pup).
Tangerine
The sweetness of this 1-year-old Tabby cat lives up to her name! The Colin County shelter says she's laidback and loving, especially when she's getting pets.
Henrietta
Pretty, playful, polite, perfect. That's how the shelter describes Henrietta. She's a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix. All she's looking for is a forever home and someone to give her perfect kisses, too.
Sylvester McMonkey McBean
A great name for a great dog! Sylvester's a handsome 5-year-old Shepherd mix. The shelter says he's gentle and has a lot of love ready to put into his new home.
Cindy-Lou Who
Cindy-Lou Who wants to meet you! The 6-month-old Labrador Retriever is super sweet and really likes toys. She also points out on the shelter's Facebook page that her breed makes her really smart and a great family dog.