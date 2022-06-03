Meet Remi, North Texas' 1st electronic storage detection dog

Dallas police said Remi is the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas.

DALLAS — Dallas, meet Remi.

She's one of the "goodest" girls sniffing around our area! Dallas PD said Remi is the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas.

Remi is trained to find electronics, such as thumb drives, cell phones and tiny microSD cards. Remi and her handler are assigned to the Dallas PD Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed, the department said.

Whenever called upon, Remi's nose can catch some items that are critical to investigations, but sometimes are hidden or missed by the human eye.

And if her expertise doesn't impress you enough, she's also trained to be a companion/support canine!