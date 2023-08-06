Digital Parenting: Managing your kids' summer screen time

How should parents handle extra time at home as kids clamor for devices?

DALLAS — Summertime. An annual rite of passage for school kids. With no school, that means there's much more free time for playing with friends, attending summer camp ... or stuck behind a screen.

So, how can digital parents best handle the inevitiable requests for more time on devices as kids try to fight boredome during the summer months?

“That's our biggest challenge, is that they have an inordinate amount of time to spend and their first choice is often to spend it in front of a screen," said Common Sense Media Editor in Chief, Jill Murphy.

Murhpy speaks to a reality that so many parents identify with, especially in Texas, where hot summers can incentivize kids to stay indoors, parked in front of a TV or endlessly scrolling a device.

So what's a parent to do?

For starters, Murphy recommends parents cut themselves some slack. Kids need vacation time to unwind as well, just like mom or dad. A little bit of extra screen time isn't the end of the world.

Better yet, use that time to your advantage. Turn screen time into quality family time by gaming or watching shows together. That way, the entire family can get involved instead of kids being isolated with their screen.

While many families load their kids' schedules up with summer camps, that's not an option for everyone. So, Murphy recommends virtual camps – online options for kids to put that screen time to good use.

“Having them engage in a cooking class or a science camp online is a great alternative," Murphy told WFAA. "Even if it's just for an hour a day, it really just kind of starts to spark that imagination and fill their time again in that productive way that everybody can feel good about.”

Murphy said when it comes to content, parents should consider scripted shows over random videos on YouTube. Common Sense Media provides reviews and ratings parents can consult to help determine what's appopriate for their own kids, as opposed to content on YouTube which can often escape scrutiny.

Another consideration: Mental health.

As children and teens are home over the summer, out of their routine, with excess free time and away from friends, parents should be aware of how device use and online interactions can affect a kid's mental well-being.

"We really need to make sure that we're not overlooking the fact that something someone says may cause additional anxiety on top of the depression they may or may not be struggling with," Murphy said.

Most importantly, keep the lines of communication open. Check in because each family and each child have different needs. A one-sized approach doesn't fit all.

“With any parenting advice and any research that we have, leading with your gut and talking to your kids about where they're at and what they're doing online and what they're watching, it always comes back to that for us," Murphy said.