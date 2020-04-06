After spending a total of 279 days in 3 different hospitals, Karter is finally home

His mom says Karter is back with his family after countless procedures, multiple blood infections, and almost 40 weeks in the hospital.

The family of a baby boy born 14 weeks premature is celebrating a huge milestone: Karter is finally home.

Karter King has had to overcome many obstacles to make it home with his family.

When he was born last August, Karter weighed just over a pound and wasn't expected to survive his first week of life.

After countless procedures, including a tracheostomy, and multiple blood infections, Karter finally began breathing on his own in mid May.

Karter's family says is the happiest baby ever, and a "little fighter."

Welcome home Karter!

