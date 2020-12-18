Grand Prairie teacher spreads holiday cheer by surprising students with Christmas gifts

Middle school teacher Mariah Denson made it her mission this year to find sponsors for classes so that each student received a gift.

Despite the financial hardships of 2020, a North Texas teacher went above and beyond to make sure all of her students still experienced the magic of Christmas this year.

Mariah Denson is a teacher at John Adams Middle School in Grand Prairie.

In a Facebook post, she shared that it was around Thanksgiving when she realized her students weren't as excited for Christmas as her because the possibility of a gift was unlikely.

"It didn’t hit until I went around asking them what they wanted for Christmas and a couple said, 'I don’t have a list because my parents have to pay rent' or something along those lines," Denson shared in her post.

That's when one of Denson's friend asked if she could help out by sponsoring a child.

The middle school teacher said this sparked the idea of wanting to make sure every one of her students received a gift this year.

"I made it my mission to get EVERY SINGLE ONE of my face-to-face kids a sponsor & guess what .... thanks to friends and family I was able to do that," she said.

Denson asked her students to fill out a questionnaire and Christmas list. She then gave those papers to the sponsors.

The teacher said some of the children were going to receive everything on their list while some had no idea.

Thursday night she posted a photo on Facebook, sharing a heartwarming photo of all the gifts she planned to distribute to her classes.

In a video Friday morning, Denson thanked everyone who helped, "This is because of y'all, all I did was put it together."