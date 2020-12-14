Two-story light display at church in Greenville aims to bring hope this holiday season

Wesley United Methodist in Greenville has installed more than 17,000 lights, stretching 100 feet long and two stories high.

Long before December, this was already a crummy year.

"We could see the writing on the wall that this was not going to suddenly get better," said Kevin Banks, who leads the joy visitation ministry at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville.

So, Banks and the members of the church started looking at their walls.

"We wanted to do something to spread joy during the holiday season," Banks said.

Of course, a lot of people want to spread joy, but what’s different about the side of their building is the magnificent sight they’re building.

The church has installed more than 17,000 lights, stretching 100 feet long and two stories high.

"Believe it or not, it all works off of two outlets," Banks said.

They say that’s enough to make it pretty powerful. With a message on the radio and lights on the building, visitors can witness the story of Christmas.

The church had never done anything like this but knew this year, more than ever, the world could use a little light, which is why they’re inviting everyone to come and see.

“And I hope they walk away with a true hope for the New Year,” Banks said.