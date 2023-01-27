Yelp released its top 100 restaurants for 2023 and these Texas spots made the list

There were eight restaurants from Texas and three of them were in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!

Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and a handful of places mentioned are from right here in the Lone Star State.

The only Texas metros featured on the list were Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. The number one spot on the list was claimed by Broken Mouth, a Hawaiian-Korean cafe in Los Angeles.

Last year, only three Texas spots made the list: Bird Bird Biscuit in Austin (No. 5), Nomi in El Paso (No. 57) and The Kitchen at 150 Sunset in El Paso (No. 63). In 2023, there were eight spots to make the top 100.

Here are the eight Texas restaurants on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in the US:

For a look at the entire Yelp top 100 list, click here.