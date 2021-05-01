More than 30 North Texas restaurants rank in Yelp's top 100 best places to eat in the state

FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether you're craving sushi, barbecue or Tex Mex, the North Texas restaurant scene always has something unique and delicious to offer -- and Yelp agrees.
The list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas for 2021, released Wednesday, includes more than 30 restaurants in North Texas. The rankings are based on reviews.
Among some of the spots are Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe in Grapevine, Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar in Fort Worth, Del Campo Empanadas in Fort Worth, and Hugs Cafe in McKinney.
Yelp made collections for the top places in Dallas and top places in Fort Worth.
Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021
Comfort Cafe – San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
The Gypsy Poet – Houston, TX
Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, TX
Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, TX
Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, TX
Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, TX
Jewboy Burgers – Austin, TX
Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX
SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway, TX
Sushi Spot – Plano, TX
Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth, TX
DB’s Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua, TX
Granny’s Tacos – Austin, TX
Del Campo Empanadas – Fort Worth, TX
T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin, TX
Hugs Cafe – McKinney, TX
Vietwich – Stafford, TX
It’s a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo, TX
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque, TX
That’s My Dog – Katy,TX
Nelson’s BBQ – San Antonio, TX
The Original Kolache Shoppe – Houston, TX
Aloha Chicken & Shrimp – Watauga, TX
Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth, TX
Las Abuelas – Austin, TX
Bowl Mami – Carrollton, TX
The B’s Kitchen – Cedar Park,TX
Jim’s Smokehouse – Austin, TX
1618 Asian Fusion – Austin, TX
San Pedro’s – Dallas, TX
Empa Mundo – Irving, TX
El Taquito – El Paso, TX
Fazenda Gaucha – Bedford, TX
Fu Manchung – Spring, TX
DonDonPoke – Plano, TX
Spice Station – Kingsville, TX
Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio, TX
Aladdin Cafe – Crowley, TX
Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island, TX
Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth, TX
Athena’s Greek Kitchen – Houston, TX
The Shed Market – Abilene, TX
Doma Seolleongtang – Dallas, TX
Crumbville – Houston, TX
Pho Phong Luu – Austin, TX
Pappa Gyros – Katy, TX
Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio, TX
Vic & Al’s – Austin, TX
Santorini Cafe – Austin, TX
Taqueria El Crucero – Waco, TX
Craft Pita – Houston, TX
Zoa Moroccan Kitchen – Houston, TX
Arepitas – Harker Heights, TX
Tranky’s Tacos – Garland, TX
Las Tortas Perronas – Houston, TX
Green Fork & Straw – Houston, TX
Coolgreens Southlake – Southlake, TX
Van’s Banh Mi – Austin, TX
Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine – Waxahachie, TX
Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas, TX
The Colossal Sandwich Shop – Bedford, TX
Ceviche7 – Austin, TX
Cafe Homestead – Waco, TX
Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas, TX
The Pita Shop – San Marcos, TX
Market Street Cafe – Lockhart, TX
Bodhi Viet Vegan – Austin, TX
Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio, TX
The Aussie Grind – Frisco, TX
The Cookshack – Houston, TX
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville, TX
Cafe Italia – Grapevine, TX
Jinda Cafe – Clarendon, TX
Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant – Lubbock, TX
Shoals Sound & Service – Dallas, TX
Mami Coco – Dallas, TX
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe – Austin, TX
Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth, TX
Boca 31 – Denton, TX
Crepes 4 U – Plano, TX
Diced Poke – Houston, TX
Abo Youssef – Austin, TX
E B Latin Bistro – Plano, TX
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas, TX
Rumdoul – Rowlett, TX
Fuego Latino Gastropub – Georgetown, TX
CraftWay Kitchen – Plano, TX
Casa Jacaranda – Venus, TX
Anonymous Cafe – Houston, TX
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering – Houston, TX
Bird Bird Biscuit – Austin, TX
Tiba Grill – Arlington, TX
La Casa Bakery & Cafe – Houston, TX
Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ and Soul Food – Bryan, TX
Don Japanese Kitchen – San Marcos,TX
Halal Time – Austin, TX
Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin, TX
DEE DEE – Austin, TX
Ichigoh Ramen Lounge – Dallas, TX
Papa’s Burgers – San Antonio, TX