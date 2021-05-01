More than 30 North Texas restaurants rank in Yelp's top 100 best places to eat in the state

More than 30 restaurants made the list from across North Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether you're craving sushi, barbecue or Tex Mex, the North Texas restaurant scene always has something unique and delicious to offer -- and Yelp agrees.

The list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas for 2021, released Wednesday, includes more than 30 restaurants in North Texas. The rankings are based on reviews.

Among some of the spots are Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe in Grapevine, Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar in Fort Worth, Del Campo Empanadas in Fort Worth, and Hugs Cafe in McKinney.