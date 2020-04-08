Takeout Tuesday DFW aims to help restaurants stay afloat by cutting diners deals

The effort was born out of a partnership between Dallas restaurateurs and the food bloggers who love them.

DALLAS — If you’ve ever shopped or ate or grabbed a drink on Greenville Avenue, you know the Dallas street is special.

It is home to a number of the city's well-loved destinations. One of those is Val's Cheesecakes and owner Val Jean-Bart tells us these days, survival comes down to getting creative.

"It’s a lot of work a lot of patience, a lot of nights up thinking how to make the next day better," he said.

Jean-Bart's latest idea calls on a partnership with the online foodie community.

"I know all these people, they do great work, they have great influence," Jean-Bart said. "We need to band together to see if we can promote the businesses we all love!"

Together they’ve created Takeout Tuesday DFW starting Tuesday, August 4th. It’s several neighborhood restaurants offering specific deals to carry-out diners. The group is starting by highlighting Greenville Avenue, and local influencers are getting the word out.

"Being able to share their stories is a true passion of mine," said Brandi Barnett of Brandi's Foodie Diary. "Hopefully we can help some of these businesses out."

"Greenville has seen a lot of closures already, compared to other neighborhoods," said Lilly Kramlich-Taylor of Dallasites101. "We’re just hoping that the gems that sit on this street, because it is one of our more walkable foodie neighborhoods, doesn’t go away."

If you're feeling like you're looking for a way to help those fighting to stay open, this is a way to support those working in the industry. Jean-Bart says even one piece of cheesecake makes a difference.

"Team members taking home a paycheck," he said. "That’s what it means to me."

So don’t underestimate the power of your order. It could help keep Greenville Avenue special.