These recipes can help get your kiddos to enjoy a healthy diet

These quick snacks are just the ticket as life gets busy again with the start of school.

DALLAS — As we get back into the swing of things and send the kids back to school, it's important to refocus in on making sure they are getting the nutrients they need in every meal.

Dietitian Nutritionist Meridian Zerner joined the Daybreak team to help us learn how to do just that a few recipes, all outlined below.

The delicious and health treats include the "Superhero" Smoothie, Nut Butter Green Bites and Goodie Green Guacamole. Check them out below for yourself.

Superhero Smoothie

Kid approved! This chocolaty-green smoothie is so tasty, your kids will never know it’s good for them, too!

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

SERVINGS: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

½ medium banana

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

2 teaspoons Kyo-Green Greens Blend Powdered Drink Mix

1 cup ice

A few drops of Stevia, if desired

Instructions

Add ingredients to the blender and process to desired consistency. Serve immediately, and enjoy!

Goodie Green Guacamole

Avocado, lemon, fresh cilantro, diced tomatillos and jalapenos, plus a scoop of Kyo-Green greens powder makes this a superfood guacamole that your whole family will love!

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

SERVINGS: 2 cups

Ingredients

3 medium avocados

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Kyo-Green Greens Blend Powdered Drink Mix

1 teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

Mash avocados and combine all ingredients. Add additional salt, pepper and spices to taste. Enjoy!

Nut Butter Green Bites

These nut butter bites are super easy to make and taste amazing! Plus, they’ve got a secret ingredient to help you get some greens in.

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

SERVINGS: 6 bites

Ingredients

½ cup creamy almond nut butter

1 cup pitted dates

1 cup old-fashioned oats

½ cup raw cashews

2 tablespoons chocolate protein powder

1 tablespoon Kyo-Green Greens Blend Powdered Drink Mix

Instructions