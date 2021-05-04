Restaurant chain known for filet mignon sandwiches coming to Dallas

Just five months after opening its first franchise location, the Pennsylvania-based firm plans to open 11 new out-of-state franchises.

DALLAS — Pennsylvania-based filet mignon sandwich chain Nick Filet is gearing up for national expansion in Texas and Florida.

Nick Filet has signed agreements to open 11 new franchise locations. The company will open its first franchise outside of Pennsylvania this month in Orlando and plans to open 10 franchise locations in and around Dallas over the next five years.

Father-and-son duo Keith and Nick Kline founded Nick Filet in 2018 with a goal to serve high-quality meats at affordable prices.

Some menu items include the 1/2lb BYO Filet Sandwich (build your own) and the Surf & Turf Sandwich, which includes a half-pound of filet mignon and lobster. Both sandwiches each cost $18.99, according to the company's website.

Nick Filet opened its first franchise location in Wayne, Pennsylvania, in December, owned by the company's former general manager and chief operations officer. “Expansion through franchising was always part of our plan,” Nick Kline said in a prepared statement.

The company doesn’t plan to slow down its franchising efforts, and Kline has fielded several inquiries from potential franchisees, Kline said.

Nick Filet’s franchise fee is $40,000 upfront, and equipment costs can range between $50,000 and $70,000, Keith Kline said. Buildout costs could differ dramatically and it depends on whether a franchisee is looking to open in the space of a former restaurant or in a different retail spot.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to be very aggressive [with] franchising,” Keith Kline said. “We want to be coast to coast, so there’s going to be no taking it easy for us.”

